ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith says it's her 'deepest hope' Will Smith and Chris Rock 'reconcile' after Oscars slap

By Rebecca Cohen,Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT02y_0fxAWUuV00
Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Jada Pickett Smith has addressed Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.
  • During Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," she said she hopes the two "reconcile."
  • "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal," she said.

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the 2022 Oscars slap on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk" by saying she hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock "reconcile."

"About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," Pinkett Smith said at the top of the show, only after introducing this episode as "a really important 'Red Table Talk' on alopecia."

"The state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," she continued. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLlUn_0fxAWUuV00
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage after Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has been outspoken about losing her hair to the condition.

After striking Rock, Smith returned to his seat and twice shouted profanely at Rock not to mention Pinkett Smith's name.

Shortly after the incident, Smith took the stage again to accept the best actor award for his performance in "King Richard." He apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and later issued an apology to Rock, calling his own actions "unacceptable and inexcusable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOchf_0fxAWUuV00
Will Smith holding up his best actor Oscar.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"Considering what I've been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Pinkett Smith said. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

The slap also resulted in Smith resigning from the Academy followed by the Academy banning Smith from the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years .

Rock has not made any detailed statements about the incident outside of jokes at his stand-up events.

"I'm still processing what happened," Rock told an audience in Boston days after the Oscars.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 60

Rosalyn Barney
4d ago

She wants them to reconcile but she is the reason all this ISH occurred. Go have several seats, no one cares...stop opening up old wounds!

Reply(3)
48
Kelly
4d ago

SHE is the reason it happened, the woman is crazy and honestly, she reminds me of Amber Heard, just more in control and better at calmly and quietly destroying her husband as opposed to Amber Heard going in like a wrecking ball. They're toxic!

Reply(2)
17
Peace is Still 2
4d ago

Why should Chris reconcile with him cause it's all your fault because all of a sudden your feelings are easily hurt because you lost your hair as if you're going to die from it

Reply
12
Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Getty#The Dolby Theatre
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'

John Legend is continuing to open up about his grieving experience after the loss of his son Jack. In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals The 1 Host From ‘The View’ She Still Has A ‘Relationship’ With

Don’t expect Meghan McCain to post happy reunion photos with her former colleagues at The View. After leaving the show in August 2021, Meghan, 37, revealed that she has only really stayed in touch with one of her former co-hosts: Sunny Hostin. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” Megan said on Stitcher’s Reality with The King podcast, telling host Carlos King that she has “such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person, and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

441K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy