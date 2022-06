Beto O’Rourke is in Austin on Friday to lay out his plan to keep Texas children safer. Governor Greg Abbott’s democratic challenger has a priority list that includes stricter gun control laws, reforming the foster care system and giving children greater access to mental health care. But, in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, it is the hope for new gun legislation that brought many to the Asian American Resource Center in northeast Austin.

