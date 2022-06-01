ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs sign LB Leo Chenal to rookie contract

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs LB Leo Chenal has put pen to paper on his rookie contract.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Chenal revealed he’d signed his contract by sharing what has become a tradition among NFL rookies. He shared a photo on Instagram, smiling at the camera with a pen in hand while signing his contract. Take a look:

Chenal is the eighth of 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft to sign a rookie deal with Kansas City. The team signed the other seven players ahead of their rookie minicamp in early May. The only two players who remain unsigned are second-round pick Skyy Moore and fourth-round pick Joshua Williams.

One of the main holdups on these deals is the percentage of the contract which will be fully guaranteed. There is a bit more wiggle room for agents to negotiate contracts in this range of picks vs. the first-round picks who earn fully-guaranteed contracts.

As for Chenal’s contract, Spotrac projects that he’ll receive a contract worth $5.044 million in total value with an $849K signing bonus and a $917K cap hit for the 2022 NFL season. Those projections draw on previous contract amounts at said draft slot.

