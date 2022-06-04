ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Booty-Enhancing Workout Products for the Juiciest Summer Ever

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

It's no secret that we're always trying to work on our booty in the gym. We do squats, fire hydrants, hip thrusts and beyond, but now that summer weather has arrived, we really want to get things into gear. We want that round, lifted, perfect peach butt!

That's why we're stepping up our game with workout products, accessories and equipment that may help hasten and maximize the process of getting our booties into shape. Shop below to nab the best booty-enhancing workout products we found on Amazon!

Fabric Booty Bands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtPLq_0fxAQ9uz00
Amazon

With a massive number of positive reviews, these booty-boosting bands pretty much speak for themselves. Each purchase comes with a set of four comfortable, non-slip bands of different strengths so you can customize each workout to your level and make each squat really count. An exclusive training guide is included so you know where to start!

Get the Vergali Fabric Booty Bands (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Glute-Tastic Ankle Kickback Strap with Resistance Bands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEG1Z_0fxAQ9uz00
Amazon

When we see the word "glute-tastic," we're automatically interested. This set has all you need for booty workouts, while also helping with your hips and calves too. It comes with padded ankle cuffs, stretchy bands of different resistances, a door anchor (no home gym necessary!) and even a carry bag so you can bring it wherever you go!

Get the Core Prodigy Glute-Tastic Ankle Kickback Strap With Resistance Bands for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Squat Assist Row-N-Ride™ Trainer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6p8I_0fxAQ9uz00
Amazon

How cool is this? If a stationary bike isn't doing enough for your booty, try a squat assist machine instead. It doesn't take up much room, it lets you add resistance and adjust your handlebar and seat and it has a digital monitor. How does it work? Use the saddle and handle to squat lower than you normally would — and try other exercises too, like a bent-over row and a deadlift. Free workout videos are on the app!

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride™ Trainer (originally $129) for just $106 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hip Thrust Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Tpy1_0fxAQ9uz00
Amazon

We hadn't even heard of hip thrust machines until recently, but now we're obsessed with them. Cushioned for comfort, this simple yet ingenious machine helps you add up to 135 pounds of resistance to your hip thrusts without having to deal with unsafe, heavy and huge barbells or weightlifting bars!

Get the Fit Clinic Hip Thrust Machine for just $199.95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

30-in-1 Home Gym System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDfds_0fxAQ9uz00
Amazon

Want a whole home gym but have limited space? This 30-in-1 board set — which actually looks so cute, by the way — is the way to go. You get booty bands, tension elastics, different handles and straps, a door anchor, the main base, a travel bag and a training guide so you can squat and sculpt to the fullest extent!

Get the LALAHIGH Push-Up Board Home Gym System (originally $64) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

