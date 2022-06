In this episode of The Jabot podcast, I speak with University of Buffalo Law professor Samantha Barbas. We chat about her new book, The Rise and Fall of Morris Ernst, Free Speech Renegade, and about this First Amendment pioneer turned enemy of civil rights. We also discuss the future of the First Amendment and the recent right-wing push to remake the pillar of free speech doctrine enshrined in New York Times v. Sullivan.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO