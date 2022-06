June 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Atlantic announced it has changed its policy toward flight attendants displaying tattoos while on duty with the carrier. The airliner said last week that flight attendants, who previously were required to hide their tattoos while in uniform, will be allowed to make their tattoos visible in a nod to self-expression. Virgin Atlantic said it is the first British-based airline to make such a change.

