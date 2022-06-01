ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

Related
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Mekhi Stewart – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old Missing Person Mekhi Stewart. He was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6:00 A.M., on the 49XX block of North 17th Street. He is 5’6″, 200 lbs., medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Burglar Flees After Entering Sleeping Woman’s Bedroom

LANSDOWNE, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested on Burglary charges, announced the East Lansdowne Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 0230 am, the East Lansdowne Police were dispatched by the 911 center to a residence in the 700 block of Pembroke Avenue for a report of an armed burglary in progress. Officers Nicolas Depallo and Joseph McCreary responded. Assisted by officers from surrounding jurisdictions, the victim and her residence were made secure. The lone female resident stated that she was asleep when a man came into her bedroom and stood over top of her with a handgun. The victim stated that a struggle for the gun ensued, and the man ultimately fled her residence on foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Announces Pedestrian, Vehicular Traffic Restrictions Following Mass Shooting On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia has announced vehicle and traffic restrictions following the South Street mass shooting. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front and 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard Streets until 6 a.m. on Monday. BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/nvq1nKsw1j — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 The order comes after a mass shooting on South Street that killed three people and injured 12 others. #BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have set up unprecedented pedestrian and vehicle restrictions along South South one night after a mass shooting here. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MueVJfvWWI — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 At a press conference on Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Catalytic Converter Theft in the 18th District [VIDEO]

On May 6th, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, security cameras capture an unknown male removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in a nursing home parking lot located in the rear of 6212 Walnut Street. The man steals the converter and then flees the scene with another person who is operating a silver two-door sedan. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For 3rd Degree Murder Of Tyisha Timmons In 2018 Shooting

PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will discuss the conviction of a defendant accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons in 2018. Family and friends of Timmons will also speak about what the verdict means to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Third Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting, Provide Gun Crimes Update When:Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Philly Mass Shooting on South Street, 3 Dead, 14 Shot

  Last night was a tragic one for Philly. At least three people and close to a dozen other people were injured during a shooting that took place on 4th and South Street in Philadelphia. As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, police arrived to the scene on South Street neighborhood where they found multiple shooters, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 23 at approximately 9:09 p.m., police responded to the area of Conrad and North DuPont Streets for a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, police observed 33-year-old James Cooper and attempted to make contact with him. Cooper fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE

