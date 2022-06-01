Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

LANSDOWNE, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested on Burglary charges, announced the East Lansdowne Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 0230 am, the East Lansdowne Police were dispatched by the 911 center to a residence in the 700 block of Pembroke Avenue for a report of an armed burglary in progress. Officers Nicolas Depallo and Joseph McCreary responded. Assisted by officers from surrounding jurisdictions, the victim and her residence were made secure. The lone female resident stated that she was asleep when a man came into her bedroom and stood over top of her with a handgun. The victim stated that a struggle for the gun ensued, and the man ultimately fled her residence on foot.
