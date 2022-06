The city of Casper is dipping its toes in the water. Sort of. During a press conference Friday afternoon, city officials announced they are considering the possible purchase of the Izaak Walton League property on Casper’s west side. According to Mayor Ray Pacheco, the current sale between the organization and the city of Casper is pending until the Casper City Council votes on the proposition Tuesday.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO