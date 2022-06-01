ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to cancel Apple TV+ and the best alternatives explained

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCnXY_0fxADVG500

There are more streaming services to choose from than ever before. Netflix were the dominant players in the game for a long time but now it is fighting for your attention against Disney+ , Amazon Prime , Now and more. But as consumers are looking to lower their monthly expenses as the cost of living crisis escalates, it might be the right time to take stock of which streaming services you actually need.

At just £4.99 a month Apple TV+ is one of the cheapest TV subscriptions currently available, but it’s also currently one of the most light on original content. While its library has been growing quickly, if you want the best bang for your buck it may be time to look at the other services on offer.

And let’s be honest, some times you sign up for a new service just to take advantage of the free trial period. Apple TV+ has a generous seven-day period cost free as well as a three-month trial if you recently purchased an Apple product, so you can make good use of the freebies before you’re charged for them.

What’s more, all of Apple’s original content will still be free without the paid subscription, albeit you will be limited to the first episode of each show. If you’ve managed to binge two seasons of Ted Lasso in a weekend and don’t fancy any of the other shows on offer, we get it.

Here, we’ll explain exactly how to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, and look at some alternative streaming services .

Read more:

What’s on Apple TV+?

The biggest success for Apple TV+ so far is the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso , Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good comedy about a hapless American football coach hired to manage a British football team.

Another show currently available on the platform is Severance , a sci-fi thriller centred around the premise of surgically splitting people’s minds for a better “work life balance” that stars Adam Scott as an office worker for an ethically dubious corporation.

The Morning Show is another critically acclaimed show featuring an A-list cast, including Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It is a workplace drama set inside a news production company amid the #MeToo movement.

How to cancel Apple TV+

There are several ways to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription depending on which device you are currently using whether that’s on Mac, Windows or on your phone.

If you want to cancel your subscription on a browser, go to the Apple TV website and click the profile icon at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in with the Apple ID you have used for your subscription and click “settings”. Scroll to “Subscriptions” and then choose “Manage”. From there, you should have an option to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription.

Read more: How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?

If you want to cancel the subscription on your iOS device, open the Settings app, click on your name/Apple ID and then click on Subscriptions. Here you can manage your individual memberships, so click “Cancel Subscription” on the service you want to stop using, in this case, Apple TV+.

If you’re unsubscribing from a Mac, open up the App Store and either click the sign in button, or your name at the top of the sidebar. Next, click “View Information” and on that page, scroll until you see Subscriptions and click “Manage”. Click “Edit” next to the one you want to cancel and then “Cancel Subscription”. If you can’t see this button then you should already be unsubscribed.

If you’re logged into a Windows PC, you can use iTunes to cancel your membership. From the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window, choose “Account”, then choose “View My Account” where you may be asked to sign in. Click “View Account” then, as above click through “Subscriptions”, then “Manage” and “Edit” next to the subscription you want to change and then click “Cancel Subscription.”

Read more: How much does the Netflix cost in UK and US and what’s included?

You can even cancel your Apple TV+ subscription through your watch. Simply go to the App store, scroll to “Account” and tap it, tap “Subscriptions” and then “Cancel Subscription” for Apple TV+.

On Apple TV devices, you can only edit subscriptions for tvOS apps that are installed directly on there, so in order to cancel you are better off to use one of the methods listed above to try and cancel the service.

Best alternatives to Apple TV+

If you’ve decided to part company with Apple TV+, you might be interested in alternative video streaming services. The obvious first port of call is Netflix , which is full of movies and exclusive TV shows that it has pumped billions of dollars into over the last decade. From Squid Game and Black Mirror , to Stranger Things and Drive to Survive , you are bound to find a Netflix original to sink your teeth into.

The basic package is priced at £6.99 a month, following a recent price increase , but to watch content in HD you’ll need to pay £10.99 a month for the standard package. Fancy your content streamed in 4K? That’ll be £15.99 a month for the premium Netflix package.

Read more: How much does Now cost and what are the best packages?

Alternatively, there’s Now , formerly known as Now TV. The service is owned by Sky and brings Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content to those without a Sky contract, meaning premium TV on a rolling monthly contract.

Prices start at £4.99 a month for the Now Hayu package full of reality TV, climbing to £9.99 a month for Now Cinema , and £33.99 for Now Sports – however, one-day sports passes are also available. You can read more about Now’s subscriptions in our extensive guide .

Amazon Prime , which gives access to Prime Video , as well as all the other Amazon services mentioned above, is currently priced at £7.99 a month. Or you can pay £79 a year, which works out at £6.58 a month.

Alternatively, if you only want Prime Video, this is priced at £5.99 a month. If you aren’t yet a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to see if this is the streaming service for you.

Read more: How much does Amazon Prime Video cost in the UK vs the US and what’s included?

Or there’s other streaming newcomer Disney+ , which launched in 2019 and came to the UK in 2020. It already boasts over 130 million subscribers globally, and includes access to Disney’s entire back catalogue, plus all titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire Star Wars collection, all 33 series of The Simpsons , and exclusive documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back .

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK or £79.90 annually. Subscribers in the US pay $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. For more information about the subscription service that is most definitley not just for kids, read our guide before signing up.

Or if you’re looking for a new streaming service that’s set to launch in the UK in June, Paramount+ is another service where viewers will be able to watch shows like Star Trek and South Park. It will cost £6.99 a month or £69.90 per year, although Sky Cinema subscribers will have the service included in their subscription.

If you have access to a VPN and fancy watching US shows, then a Hulu subscription could also be a good option. The basic package costs just $6.99 a month but, unusually for streaming services, this includes adverts. To remove those you have to pay more than twice as much, as the ad-free price is $13.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Before you start streaming, you may want a new TV to watch your favourite shows on and we’ve rounded up the best deals this month

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The dead are rising once again. “All of Us Are Dead,” the popular Korean zombie series, has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The zombie horror series is one of the streamer’s top ten non-English-language shows of all time and its second most successful Korean-produced show, after last year’s “Squid Game.” The news was announced as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week. The event is intended to showcase new and returning series, in addition to positioning Netflix as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content. The company said that from 2020 to 2021,...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on wine, gin, vodka and more

When you think of Amazon, tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of drinks.Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.Ordering from the online retailer has always been super simple – especially...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today, although it is getting a lot better.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for June 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this June. If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Reese Witherspoon
The Independent

Four-day work week: Who has trialled it and what are the benefits?

Over the years, talk of the four-day working week has increased exponentially as employers look for alternative ways of going about their jobs. Now, 70 companies and more than 3,000 workers are set to participate in the biggest ever four-day working week pilot in the UK.Employees will continue to receive 100 per cent of their pay as part of the 100:80:100 model which requires staff to work 80 per cent of their previous hours in exchange for a commitment to 100 per cent productivity. Companies participating in the trial come from a range of sectors, including retail, banking, care, housing,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the US following a short trip to the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.The family reportedly left the UK on Sunday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with pictures emerging of Prince Harry leaving an airport in California later that day.The early departure means the Sussexes missed the finale of the festivities, which saw the Queen make a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard flag was raised above the residence during the pageant.In a statement following the appearance, the monarch said she was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Get the Google Pixel buds A-series for just £79 with this Amazon deal

Pixel fans had been staring enviously at Apple’s wildly popular original AirPods earbuds for ages, waiting for the day Google itself released a pair of wireless earbuds that were just as affordable and just as good. While Google released the Pixel buds 2, which cost £199 when they were first released (and are now discontinued), they weren’t as cheap as Apple’s non-pro AirPods (£99, Amazon.co.uk), meaning Android fans never had a cheap Google alternative.That is, until last year, when the company released the Pixel buds A-series, a budget pair of wireless earbuds that have all the smarts of a typical Google...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where is Dyson’s airwrap complete and new multi-styler in stock in the UK?

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home. But, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Apple Tv 4k#Reality Tv#Apple News
The Independent

Voices: Media coverage of the platinum jubilee makes me uncomfortable to work in this industry

Most of the UK’s media coverage around the Queen’s platinum jubilee has failed to examine the past 70 years through the lens of race, despite key events leading up to the occasion.Aside from a handful of insightful first-person pieces, parts of the press have exclusively gone with a celebratory tone of reporting around the event, failing to examine royal colonialism or include alternative perspectives, such as dissenting voices from within the growing republican movement.This is an occasion where the news agenda hasn’t been driven by actual conversations around a particular topic. Rather, it’s been determined by an unspoken ultimatum to...
U.K.
The Independent

12 best white noise machines that will soothe you to sleep

Sleep is a human obsession. Are we getting enough? How much is enough? How do we get more sleep? And nodding off isn’t always easy, for adults or kids. But we have good news: white noise can help improve your slumber. These devices are designed to sit in your room and play sounds to help you fall – and stay – asleep. And more often than not they’re screen free to help aid sleep further. But what exactly is white noise?“It is usually a repetitive ‘whooshing’ noise,” explains Dr Zoe Schaedel, co founder of the Good Sleep Clinic. “If...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best laptop deals in the UK for June 2022: Get top discounts on big-name brands

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models. It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget...
WORLD
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: The festival essentials we’re snapping up for our next event

Festivals are exceptionally fun, but prepping for them can be a hard task. Tickets already don’t come cheap, but we’ll happily cough up the dough to watch our favourite artists take to the stage. However, the great British weather can make or break your day if you let it. That’s why we recommend stocking up on your essentials for a magical time, come rain or shine. And while that does mean some extra spending, worry not, as Amazon is about to hit us with some serious discounts.Yep, Prime Day is fast approaching, and we all know that the retailer...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for June 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower says she is being blocked from testifying in Indian parliament

When Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang said she had evidence exposing how the social media giant had allowed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to “manipulate” public discourse, she expected democratic institutions in the country to be interested in what she had to say.But more than a year after she made her findings public, and six months since a formal request was raised with the speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament (the Lok Sabha) to let her testify about these claims, Ms Zhang says she has heard back from no one.She made headlines around the world in September 2020 by...
WORLD
The Independent

Shark hoover deals for June 2022: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark. From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, the American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.While they’re more affordable than some of its high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded, cordless, bagless, upright...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on vacuums, air fryers and more

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. Confirmed to be taking place in its usual summer slot of July, the countdown is officially on. Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines. Home to brands including...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy