ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSdgn_0fxADQqS00

During an afternoon rehearsal of John Leguizamo 's “Kiss My Aztec!,” actor Joel Perez bursts into laughter during a raunchy scene with co-star Krystina Alabado. They have probably done it hundreds of times. They know it by heart. But the scene is still so funny that Perez loses it for a minute, making the whole cast and crew laugh.

“Keep going,” directs Tony Taccone from his seat. And after a couple deep breaths, things move on.

With a book by Leguizamo and Taccone, “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10. This is its third stop after previous engagements at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse in California , and Broadway-veteran Leguizamo hopes it soon takes “the B way” and makes it home to New York.

“I think it’s so funny," Leguizamo tells The Associated Press right before rehearsal. “You’re gonna laugh your ass off and, at the same time, you’re going to be educated.”

The show travels back to the 16th century, as a group of Aztecs lead the resistance against Spanish invaders. With a fierce female warrior at the helm and a not-so-fierce clown in tow, they mount a scrappy attack, and get entangled with royalty, colonizers, pop stars, even puppets.

The music and lyrics — by Benjamin Velez and David Kamp — fuse salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue, as well as some flamenco and paso doble for the Spaniards. The choreography is by Maija García.

Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo's last one-man play on Broadway , “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around.

“I can’t sing like that, or dance like that,” the Tony Award-winner explains, noting that he's managed to do some musical work — including Disney's animated film “Encanto,” where he voiced Bruno — with a lot of help, patience and auto-tune. “I mean, like, for ‘Encanto’, poor (song-writer) Lin-Manuel (Miranda) had to spend hours trying to get me in that pocket. He got me, though, he got me in the pocket,” he adds with a laugh.

Besides Perez and Alabado, the cast includes Chad Carstarphen, Eddie Cooper, Richard Ruiz Henry, Z Infante, Jesús E. Martínez, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Desireé Rodriguez, Matt Saldivar and Brittany Williams. Angelica Beliard, KC Dela Cruz, Nicholas Caycedo and Geena Quintos.

“These actors are ridiculously talented,” says Leguizamo, calling them a “quadruple threat" who can act, sing, dance and are funny.

The Colombian American actor and playwright, whose Broadway credits include “Freak” and “Ghetto Klown,” says he started working on the musical years ago, when he was doing research for “Latin History for Morons.”

“It’s interesting because obviously, ‘Latin History for Morons’ opened up the world of our great, incredible contributions to the world — there wouldn’t be an Industrial Revolution without our corn, without our potatoes," says Leguizamo. "Our gold that was stolen from us created the Enlightenment era, and the Renaissance was helped by the wealth that was stolen from us. So I learned so much, and I wanted to go back and start telling our history. This musical is the birth of Latin man, which is the conquest.”

Going from doing monologues to a full-blown musical was a “big challenge,” Leguizamo admits. "All I had to do before is check with myself: ‘What’s your schedule?’ ‘Oh, I am available.’ ‘Oh, great. Let’s start tomorrow!’” he laughs. “This is different, this is a lot of moving parts.”

With its bawdy humor, adult themes and some salty language, the show may not be suited for all audiences. But Leguizamo hopes it to be the next big thing in musical comedies.

“I want it to be like ‘The Book of Mormon,’ like ‘Spamalot,’" he says. "I want it to be one of the funniest shows ever written.”

___

Sigal Ratner-Arias is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.You can follow The Independent’s live blog of the jubilee concert here.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Sam Fender apologises for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ Johnny Depp post

Sam Fender has apologised after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp in a Newcastle pub and describing the actor as a “hero”.The musican was pictured alongside Depp and musician Jeff Beck, who has welcomed Depp on stage during a number of recent UK gigs.Fender shared the photo on his Instagram stories page alongside the caption: “some serious heroes”. He later appeared to delete the image.The photograph was shared on the night that the verdict was delivered on Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.In a new Instagram post, Fender addressed his photograph with the Pirates of...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

‘Sweet Caroline’: Why are people singing Neil Diamond song for the Jubilee?

“Sweet Caroline” has become an unofficial anthem of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit has been heard across the country during this bank holiday weekend as people celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.Rod Stewart sang the track during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday (4 June) night, telling the crowds that “the BBC made me sing it”.Prince George was seen singing along with the song from the crowd.Many people have questioned what “Sweet Caroline”’s connection to the Jubilee is – and it’s pretty convoluted.In the Nineties, the track became a sporting anthem for the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
The Independent

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.Playing musical chairs, he left his...
WORLD
The Independent

Love Island 2022 – live updates as new contestants enter villa ahead of ITV show’s launch

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021. But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Krystina Alabado
Variety

TV’s Tales of True Crime Accountability Resonates As The Real World Turns Darker

Click here to read the full article. There are some years where the TV trends are so obvious, it’s hard to ignore. And this year, one looms over all: The evolution of true crime, once the bastion of news magazines and cheesy made-for-TV movies of the week, into prestige television. That has been true for a while in the documentary space, but the sheer number of ripped-from-the-headlines tales taking over the scripted world is truly astounding. And not all of them are tales of real-life death or murder (attempted or accomplished) — although plenty of them are, including “The Staircase,” “Candy,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

HappyNest Investing in Audio Company GoKidGo, Deal Includes R.L. Stine Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HappyNest has closed an equity investment into GoKidGo, an audio company geared towards making content for kids. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The pact gives HappyNest proprietary development rights to adapt short-form and long-form animated series from GoKidGo original characters, including a new original R.L. Stine franchise. HappyNest is a production company that focuses on kids and family animated projects. It was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures and UTA. Silverman is a media veteran who previously oversaw production at Warner Bros. GoKidGo was founded by...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Gets August Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

Click here to read the full article. AMC said Monday that the latest installment of its The Walking Dead universe, the episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes in the series, which consists of six one-hour stand-alone episodes focused on new and established characters, will stream that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early beginning August 21. Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz,...
NFL
The Independent

Voices: I got married during Pride month – this is why

On Valentine’s Day in 1991, I was one of a group of York University students who partnered with political group OutRage! to stage a mock wedding outside the minster. Two young women were pronounced “wife and wife”, and two young men “husband and husband”.It seemed like science fiction. Gay people would surely never be able to get married within our lifetimes. We all shivered a little, partly with the subversive thrill of suggesting something so radical and partly because it was an unseasonably freezing morning, with snow covering the ground.“Love is not a crime!” I shouted through a megaphone, with...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Stage#The Associated Press#Aztecs#Spanish#Spaniards
The Independent

Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.“I know the money’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peabody Awards: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘Dopesick’ Among This Year’s First Winners

Click here to read the full article. FX’s breakout series Reservation Dogs, Hulu’s limited series Dopesick and socially impactful content from PBS, Netflix, NPR and Vice News are among the first winners of the 2022 Peabody Awards, which are being rolled out this week. The Peabodys, in their 82nd year, honor the year’s most powerful content across the fields of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, and public service programming. This year’s awards are being bestowed daily through Thursday, with presenters including Melissa McCarthy, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Kevin Bacon, H.E.R., Ethan Hawke, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Riz Ahmed,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kate Moss wears Union Jack blazer atop pageant bus days after Johnny Depp verdict

Supermodel Kate Moss has taken part in the platinum jubilee pageant just days after Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard.Moss was a witness for the Depp team during the six-week trial, where she testified that Depp did not push her down a flight of stairs during their relationship in the nineties.During the three-minute video appearance, the 48-year-old denied that Depp had ever “pushed her in that way”.Depp was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4 million) dollars in punitive damages by the jury, while Heard was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Neve Campbell Won’t Be Back For ‘Scream 6’

Click here to read the full article. We’ve officially heard that Neve Campbell won’t be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Paramount/Spyglass Media’s Scream 6.  Word began to leak on the convention circuit with Campbell, and she says today, “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.” “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday announced the death of John Such, the New Jersey rock band's bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how John Such died were immediately available. A publicist for Bon Jovi didn't immediately respond to messages. “He was an original," Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”Bon Jovi credited John Such for bringing the band together, noting that...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy