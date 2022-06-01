ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Prince Andrew Is a Sweaty N****’ climbs UK charts ahead of Platinum Jubilee

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Kunts’ song “ Prince Andrew is a Sweaty N****” is climbing the UK charts ahead of this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier this week, the comedy rock group, who are known for their protest songs, released a track about the Queen’s youngest son.

It references the Duke of York’s £10m settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually abusing her while she was underage. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

On “Prince Andrew is a Sweaty N****”, The Kunts sing: “The grand old Duke of York, he said he didn’t sweat. So why did he pay 12 million quid to a girl he’d never met?”

The track is currently in 12th position in the Trending Chart. However, it will not be known until Friday (3 June) whether it appears in the Official Singles Chart.

Discussing their reasoning for releasing the song, The Kunts said: “The timing this year felt perfect, given Prince Andrew’s bizarre, shameful, and cowardly behaviour as he attempted to dodge any sort of accountability for the alleged sexual assault on Virginia Giuffre, followed by the attempt to sweep it all under the carpet with an out of court settlement.” He denies any wrongdoing.

The Essex band grew up with the “folklore” of the Sex Pistols’ classic “God Save the Queen” never making it to the top spot during the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“A Jubilee celebration has always felt like it could be a good chance to air any grievances one may have with our unelected head of state and her feckless offspring,” the band’s frontman, Kunt, told NME .

For the past couple of years, The Kunts have battled it out for the Christmas Number 1 with their respective tracks “Boris Johnson Is a F***ing C***” and “Boris Johnson Is STILL a F***ing C***”.

Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019, Andrew is reportedly scheduled to accompany the Queen to Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

