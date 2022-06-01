ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Sign WR Albert Wilson

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3J2z_0fxACraa00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are adding to their wide receiver corps, signing free agent Albert Wilson.

Wilson started his career in Kansas City and most recently played for Miami. The 5-foot-9 speedster has 2,499 total yards and 12 touchdowns across seven seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6cRp_0fxACraa00

Albert Wilson (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His best statistical season came in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson will likely compete for the No. 4 receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings waived second-year running back A.J. Rose Jr. to free a roster spot for Wilson.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s brutally honest take on ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

It is safe to assume that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t like the team’s offense under Mike Zimmer during the 2021 season. The Vikings were not the worst offensive team in the NFL in the past season, but they had their issues as their attack was rather easy to deal with. Perhaps the team’s biggest problem was their third-down conversions, finishing 26th in the league in that department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Could Acquire KLavon Chaisson from Jaguars With This Trade

The Packers have two established pass rushers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Their next EDGE pass rusher is likely rookie Kingsley Enagbare, taken in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft. KLavon Chaisson from the Jaguars could provide the depth needed at the EDGE position. Chaisson was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but has not panned out the way they had hoped. A Jaguars trade wouldn’t be surprising at this point, especially after their 2022 draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Indianapolis Colts

In the last game of the 2021 NFL season, all that the Indianapolis Colts had to do was to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. However, the Jags put an end to the Colts season with a 26-11 victory. This loss showed that the Colts lacked the depth to prevent another late-season fade.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Yardbarker

2022 Green Bay Packers Offseason Continues

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a season where they let down the hopes of many loyal Green Bay Packer fans. After going 13-4 in the regular season behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, the Packers could not win even one postseason game. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round after only scoring 10 points throughout regulation. Whether you had considered a money’s opportunity on this game or you visited the best online casino because of the game, the outcome of this game was horrid and unexpected. Let’s take a look at the Packers offseason and see where to expect the team to land ahead of week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy