If you drink these types of coffee, you could have a lower death risk

By Megan Marples
CNN
 5 days ago
Comments / 29

David Torres
4d ago

I drink about 10 cups of coffee a day, with some artificial sweeteners and 1 teaspoon of sugar. I also put powered creamer !I'm over weight but doctor says I'm living til 100 after ally check ups! not 1 health issue ever! I'm in my 50's

Reply(3)
17
V.o.r
4d ago

Remember when everyone had eggs for breakfast ? Then it came out that one egg yolk would clog your arteries so bad that you may die of a stroke or heart attack the day after you ate one ! Now egg are full of essential proteins and should be included in your diet. It seems as if at some point and time every food and beverage gets the chance to be dangerous to your health and at another point and time it will save your life...🤔

Reply
21
Guest
4d ago

I drink 3 cups of coffee a day with stevia and sugar-free liquid French vanilla creamer. I am 72 and I’m very blessed I am doing well! I’ve been Drinking this for many many years.

Reply
14
#Instant Coffee#Brewed Coffee#Coffee Beans#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Roasting
