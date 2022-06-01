Game On: 'My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure'

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021. But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO