Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Strengthens Its Roster With Four New Member Hotels, Offering Travelers Curated Experiences in Kansas City, Naples, Alexandria, and Park City

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Related to the vote by the Federal Trade Commission, Steward Health Care issued the following statement:. “We are deeply disappointed in the decision by the Federal Trade Commission. We believe the FTC has misread the pro-competitive potential of this transaction and completely ignored the fact that the market is, in fact, dominated by two different major health systems. The FTC’s analysis is also based on antiquated methods that do not take into account such things as outpatient migration patterns. As such we will continue to advocate strongly for this sale that would not only support continued investment, but also expand care options for communities across the state of Utah, driving down healthcare costs and continuing to increase quality. We are exploring a variety of options and upon further review, we will make a determination regarding the next steps. Steward Health Care is committed to providing patient-centered, high quality health care and believes the transaction would bring increased access and improved competition to this market.”

