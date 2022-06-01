Fountain Police: Man in custody after saying he had a bomb at Walmart

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he claimed he had a bomb with him, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police told KRDO that a man was reportedly saying he had a bomb in a bag outside of the Walmart off Highway 85 in Fountain.

Officers responded to the scene and took the man into custody. The Colorado Springs Metro Bomb Unit also arrived. Police told KRDO they were treating this as a "legitimate threat," however, it's unclear if there was an actual device.

Authorities provided updated information in a press conference below:

