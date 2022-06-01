ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand City, CA

Monterey County DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Sand City

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed or what led to the shooting said our reporter on the scene.

---

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
