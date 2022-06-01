ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Nick Cannon Visits North Carolina To Honor 102-Year-Old Great Grandmother

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxEap_0fxA3RXs00
Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon recently stopped by North Carolina to celebrate his great-grandmother, and it's as sweet as it sounds.

The Masked Singer host arrived in Kannapolis over the weekend to celebrate his 102-year-old great-grandmother Corinne Cannon as she was recognized by her community, per WCNC . Both Cannon and his father were on hand for the event.

In addition to getting some love from her family, Corinne was also recognized by her alma mater Barber-Scotia College, a private HBCU in Concord. She was also honored by local leaders like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for her work around the community as a supporter of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. According to the Independent Tribune , she was the first Black woman to be hired at the segregated Cannon Mills Plant in 1963.

The host of Wild 'N Out also spent some quality time with another — much younger — family member recently when got some family time with 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon .

"Moments like this make it all worth it!" he captioned a sweet photo of him giving his smiling daughter a kiss on her cheek.

Cannon has welcomed seven children and is currently expecting the arrival of his eighth with Brie Tiesi . He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey ; Powerful and 5-year-old Golden with Brittany Bell ; and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa . His 5-month-old son Zen , whom he shared with Alyssa Scott , passed away from brain cancer in December 2021.

Comments / 7

Darlene Garris
4d ago

welcome Nick,,I know it was so much Joy and family fun,,for everyone,,never forget who your People's are,,those are your seeds,there would be no you without them,be Bless Nick & Kids♥️🌞🙏🏾

Reply
2
Related
countynews4you.com

Corine Cannon celebrated her 102nd birthday with family and friends

KANNAPOLIS, NC – Sunday, May 29, 2022, as Mrs. Corine Cannon celebrated her 102nd birthday with family and friends, Barber-Scotia College Interim President, Dr. Tracy Flemings (class of 1986), and Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustee President, Mrs. Roberta Pickney (class of 1969) presented Mrs. Cannon with an award for her community service.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Kannapolis, NC
Entertainment
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Concord, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
WXII 12

What to look forward to at first concert in Summer Parks Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday night is the first installment of the Summer Parks Concert Series. It's a six concert series hosted by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Each concert in the series will be on a Sunday, either at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, NC, or Triad...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

Get Casted As Extra In New Film in Charlotte North Carolina

Francene Marie interviewed Casting Director Keema Mingo about a new movie being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Submit your photo and info to be an EXTRA in this movie. Yes, Crypt TV is setting up lights and cameras for ‘The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster’ From Bomani J. Story As First English-Language Feature and they’re looking for EXTRAS. The movie is about a teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. With brilliant intelligence and a willingness to lose it all, Vicaria is able to resurrect the corpse of her recently slain brother, but unknowingly creates an unstoppable monster hungry for revenge. Learn more about the film here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ash Jurberg

The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
kiss951.com

10 Best Places to Take a Summer Vacation in North Carolina

Thinking about taking a trip this summer? Maybe you don’t want to go too far from home though. Nothing beats a fun, summer road trip! Right here in North Carolina, you can visit great places for an even better summer vacation. Wondering what places are within driving distance of you? Trust me, some of these places you may have not even thought to visit but I am here to say, why not?
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcnc#Barber Scotia College#Hbcu#The Independent Tribune#Cannon Mills Plant#Wild N Out#Instagram#Nickcannon#Moroccan
country1037fm.com

$10 Million North Carolina Lottery Winner To Spend Life In Prison

It’s hard to spend $10 from prison. But that’s what one North Carolina man will face. Michael Todd Hill won a $10 million lottery scratch-off prize in 2017. But just 5 years later Hill has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This comes after he was charged with the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home

Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Entrepreneur LaToya Evans recently closed on a castle-like $1.15 million home in south Charlotte. “One of the most powerful things about me and […] The post Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

Pittsboro man charged with strangling woman in the presence of minor

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, deputies came to the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road after getting reports of a “physical domestic disturbance.” Deputies say they heard “an active […]
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
2K+
Followers
645
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy