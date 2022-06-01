Nick Cannon Visits North Carolina To Honor 102-Year-Old Great Grandmother

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon recently stopped by North Carolina to celebrate his great-grandmother, and it's as sweet as it sounds.

The Masked Singer host arrived in Kannapolis over the weekend to celebrate his 102-year-old great-grandmother Corinne Cannon as she was recognized by her community, per WCNC . Both Cannon and his father were on hand for the event.

In addition to getting some love from her family, Corinne was also recognized by her alma mater Barber-Scotia College, a private HBCU in Concord. She was also honored by local leaders like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for her work around the community as a supporter of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. According to the Independent Tribune , she was the first Black woman to be hired at the segregated Cannon Mills Plant in 1963.

The host of Wild 'N Out also spent some quality time with another — much younger — family member recently when got some family time with 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon .

"Moments like this make it all worth it!" he captioned a sweet photo of him giving his smiling daughter a kiss on her cheek.

Cannon has welcomed seven children and is currently expecting the arrival of his eighth with Brie Tiesi . He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey ; Powerful and 5-year-old Golden with Brittany Bell ; and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa . His 5-month-old son Zen , whom he shared with Alyssa Scott , passed away from brain cancer in December 2021.