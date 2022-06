Warren Eller is an expert from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He's been following Governor Kathy Hochul's push for tighter gun laws in New York State calling them a smart framework of policies. Eller says the proposal dealing with buying body armor and who would be allowed to do it "I'm not really sure how much of an effect that has, other than sort of political signaling. We've had very few shooters who have used body armor or have used it effectively."

