ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Super Dope Spots To Smoke Weed In Idaho

By Cort
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREEZE! Police! No, no it's all chill, man. If I was the police, I'd have to tell you. I think. At least I saw that in a movie once. Anyways, I know what you're here for. You're trying to find the hook-up on dope spots to smoke a little weed in...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 8

James Sculuca
2d ago

I’m from California and when I come to Idaho, the last thing I want to do In Idaho is smoke weed, I don’t care how pretty it is.

Reply
3
Related
KOOL 96.5

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#Oregon#Colorado#Marijuana#Dope#Law Enforcement#Twin Falls
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Ways To Explore Scenic Idaho Without Leaving Your Couch

Summertime in Idaho. It's a beautiful sight to behold. Lush green and crisp air, it's a great place to be in the summer months. There is so much to do and so much to see, it can be hard to get to it all. It can be hard to get to any of it, actually. I mean, between taking the kids to their summer camps, driving around for their sports, and still finding time for date night, who has the time? Then, when you finally do have a night off, the last thing you want to do is get back in the car and go somewhere. No way. You want to plop down on the couch and relax on your phone or watching your shows. I certainly couldn't blame you, that's what I'd want to do.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Celebrities Who Aren’t From Idaho But Seem Like They Could Be

While it's certainly not Los Angeles, Idaho is home to many celebrities. Some were born here, some moved here later on. The list of celebs and well-known names who are from the state of Idaho includes Taysom Hill, Aaron Paul, comedian Dan Cummins, Lillian Disney, Leighton Vander Esch, quarterback Jake Plummer, kicker AJ Feely, former Governor Sarah Palin, Bowe Bergdahl, and even Sacajawea is from Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho charter leaders and parents blast federal proposal

Parents and key leaders of Idaho’s growing charter school sector are pushing back on federally proposed rule changes they say would hinder startup grants for charter schools. Terry Ryan, CEO of charter support group Bluum, and Idaho Charter School Network Executive Director Blake Youde each recently sent letters to...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

What’s Idaho? Every State Described In One Word

A picture can say 1,000 words. However, that's a lot of words. Why use 1,000 words when one word can do the trick? You can describe anything in one word. Good. Bad. Meh. See? That was easy. Sure, a little simple, but I'm just making a point. I decided to show the power of simplicity and describe every state in the United States of America in only one word. I know, there's so much more to your state than cane be summed in one word. Wrong. I'm going to prove it. It's like Kevin said in The Office, "why say lot word when few word do trick?" Well, Kevin, I'm going even simpler for you.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Once ‘Burger King’ Faces up to forty years in Prison

Nicholas Jones, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur, and burger magnet could be spending up to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to using Covid relief funds to fuel his political campaign. Mr. Jones ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Congressman Russ Fulcher in the Idaho Republican Primary. He lost that fight and now is endanger of losing his future freedom.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Google Reveals Which Word Idahoans Misspell The Most

Unless you really love spelling, you may not know much about spelling bee events, but it seems like everyone on the internet can remember the 2014 Spelling Bee. The internet sensation, Jacob, was tasked with spelling the word "Kabaragoya" and after being tasked with the word, exclaimed how excited he was because he knew how to spell it.
IDAHO STATE
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Here are the Top 5 Most Popular Trucks in Idaho (Are You Driving One of These?)

In Idaho there are more trucks than cars. I don’t know that for sure, but I feel like that’s gotta be the case!. Right? I can't be the only one who thinks that. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that’s a fact. Wouldn’t you agree there are more trucks on the road than cars? Trust me, try counting em’ next time you’re on the road and you’ll be amazed how many more trucks there are than cars.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Favorite Eating Tour, Indulge Boise, is Back!

After a two year pandemic hiatus, Indulge Boise is excited to be back in action. "Savor the best of Idaho with a variety of tour experiences, dates and times in Boise, Eagle/Meridian, Sun Valley and McCall. Enjoy an exclusive tour of the city's culinary scene, while discovering the fascinating history, culture and architecture."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Things EVERYONE Gets Wrong About Idaho

With Idaho being the fastest-growing state in the entire galaxy (we're pretty sure), you're bound to run into people who think they're knowledgeable about our fare state. However, living in Idaho for a matter of minutes does not an expert make. We're here to clear up a few common misconceptions...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Baby Express: Once Upon a Time, Babies Traveled By Mail in Idaho

Decades before flying unaccompanied children and adolescents from place to place had evolved, parents of yesteryear adopted a most unconventional approach to carting their offspring around. It was shortly after the United States Postal Service began parcel deliveries that American parents would seize the wildly unbelievable opportunity. What could be...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home in Idaho

Home prices are up, up, up around most of the country, especially in parts of Idaho, more specifically Ada County. Boise is booming, Meridian is skyrocketing and Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell have all continually gone up in home prices. According to Zillow, "The typical home value of homes in Boise...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy