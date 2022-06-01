ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Newest All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Spot Is Now Open

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

San Antonio's newest eatery is an all-you-can-eat sushi spot . The San Antonio Current reported that the new spot, Umiya , is now open for business.

The restaurant includes a full bar and is located in Northwest San Antonio. It's housed in the space that formerly held Drew Brees ' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

The Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant serves all-you-can-eat soups, salads, hibachi, and sushi . It joins a plethora of sushi spots in San Antonio, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi , Kura Sushi , Time to 8 , and Sushi Haya .

Umiya is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The spot already has great reviews on Yelp . One user wrote:

"I was worried the portion sizes would be tiny since it is an all-you-can-eat menu but I was definitely pleasantly surprised! The portion sizes are great and the variety of food to choose from is pretty good. I would recommend the udon and beef...it's not an udon soup but more of a yaki udon style dish. Side note, both sides of the menu are included in the all-you-can-eat deal. The food was great but I would come back because of the service. Everyone was so friendly and responsive, so I can honestly say we really enjoyed our time here."

