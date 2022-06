Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Noah Schnapp, 17, have said that they've agreed to marry each other if they are single when they hit 40. In a video posted by MTV News on their YouTube channel, the actors asked each other questions and revealed their marriage pact. "We said if we're not married by 40 we will get married together, because we'd be good roomies", said Millie Bobby Brown. Explaining that the marriage would be completely platonic, the friends agreed that children were off the table, and would probably get dogs instead of having kids. "[Children are] my deal breaker",...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO