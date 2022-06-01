ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

National Donut Day 2022: Where to find deals on Friday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAyRC_0fx9qc6700

BOSTON - Need an excuse to treat yourself at the end of the week? National Donut Day 2022 is Friday, June 3, and it's the perfect opportunity to support your favorite donut shop.

Below are some of the offers and specials to take advantage of on Friday.

Blackbird: Selling special National Donut Day 6-packs online

Donut King (Weymouth): Selling special Oreo Twist and Creme Brulee donuts on Friday only

Dunkin: Free donut with beverage purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis

If you've seen any deals being offered Friday at your local donut shop, let us know by emailing newstips@wbztv.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to storm

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way. Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday. The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land. Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This New Taco Spot Just Opened Inside a Local Gas Station

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new taco spot has come to the western suburbs, and it is located inside a gas station. According to a source, Yo!Boca!Taco! is now open in Wayland, with the eatery being inside the Gulf station on Route 20 near the Weston line. The website for the place shows such items as tacos with beef, chicken, and pork fillings along with cheese quesadillas, hot dogs, coffee, and smoothies.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston

BOSTON -- For the first time since 2013, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition is back in Boston.On Friday, there was a practice session where divers jumped off 70 and 90 foot platforms, built on the side of the ICA Museum in the Seaport, down into the Boston Harbor.The full competition, which features 24 of the world's best cliff divers, includes 12 women and 12 men.
BOSTON, MA
westobserver.com

WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit. Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Weymouth, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

Woman working an extra shift at Kowloon wins big with gifted Keno ticket

SAUGUS - An act of kindness is paying off in a big way after an employee at the Keno counter found herself on the winning side of the ticket. It was a Friday night and 79-year-old Shirley Rose was not supposed to be working. The Saugus woman is retired and works a couple of days a week at the Kowloon restaurant Keno counter but came in an extra day to help a co-worker cover a shift. Rose said a man walked in and asked her to give him his favorite numbers. She did, and the man asked for two more. Rose gave him...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Christmas Tree Shops rebranding as CTS, opening more stores

HOLYOKE - The next time you go by a Christmas Tree Shop, it might have a new name.The company is being rebranded as "CTS." The retail chain was sold in 2020, and the new owners tell WBZ NewsRadio there's been a 35% increase in new sales.The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago, but outside of New England, some confused shoppers think they only sell Christmas trees.The plan is to open another 15 stores with the new CTS name by next year. "We are excited to grow our locations and bring our unique shopping experience to more customers," CEO and owner Pam Salkovitz  said about expansion plans earlier this year. 
HOLYOKE, MA
CNHI

North Beach’s Newest Renovation is Move-In Ready at the Seacoast

This extensively renovated three-story 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom coastal residence feels brand new with gleaming floors, sparkling countertops, and a screened-in porch with splendid views of conservation land. At approximately 3,500 square feet, this home contains elegant features like dazzling lighting, intricate ceilings, and a bright three-story staircase which give this home a stately yet welcoming ambiance. Even more, at 2 Huckleberry Lane in Hampton, NH, residents are less than a half-mile to the beach, meaning within minutes one can walk or drive to the ocean.
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Doughnut#Donut Shop#Food Drink#Donut King
CBS Boston

Pollen dust should start washing away with upcoming rain

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - It's always something in New England. You make plans for a barbeque in the spring time and then it rains (see Memorial Day Weekend 2021). Or you want to go to the beach and when you leave your house it's sunny and 80, only to but at the shore it is cloudy and 55 with a bone-chilling wind off the ocean.Or, see this past weekend. Sunday could not have been better.Sunshine... checkLow Humidity... checkLight Breeze... checkComfy Temperatures... checkWaves of pollen wafting into your lungs, causing you to sneeze and wheeze,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

To Do List: Cirque du Solei, Arlington Beer Garden, Monster Jam

BOSTON -- For the first weekend of June, you can enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in Boston, enjoy all kinds of beer in Arlington, and watch monster trucks compete against one another at Gillette Stadium. It's all a part of this weekend's To Do List. CIRQUE DU SOLEILIt's a show that combines acrobatics and ice skating, and you can find it at Agganis Arena through June 12. Cirque du Soleil's touring ice show "Crystal" is now in Boston for 15 performances. The impressive cast includes ice skaters, acrobats, and musicians, bringing circus art to the ice. The shows are meant...
ARLINGTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LOBSTER LUNCH JUNE 10, 2022

Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died

BOSTON – Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died at age 86. Scott worked at WBZ from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.She came to WBZ from Seattle to anchor the noon news, eventually becoming half of the nation's first all-female anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977.She became legendary for storm coverage, prompting the Boston Globe to jokingly measure snowfall in "Shelbys" instead of feet.After her retirement, she would return to WBZ to cover major storms, including the 1997 April Fools' Day Blizzard."We are so sad to learn of the passing of Shelby Scott. Shelby was a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy