National Donut Day 2022: Where to find deals on Friday

BOSTON - Need an excuse to treat yourself at the end of the week? National Donut Day 2022 is Friday, June 3, and it's the perfect opportunity to support your favorite donut shop.

Below are some of the offers and specials to take advantage of on Friday.

Blackbird: Selling special National Donut Day 6-packs online

Donut King (Weymouth): Selling special Oreo Twist and Creme Brulee donuts on Friday only

Dunkin: Free donut with beverage purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis

If you've seen any deals being offered Friday at your local donut shop, let us know by emailing newstips@wbztv.com