MSI unveils Raider gaming laptop with 'world’s first' QHD 240Hz OLED display

By Sean Endicott
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • MSI just announced the Titan GT77, Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67HX, Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX, and CreatorPro X17 laptops.
  • The new devices run on up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and powerful NVIDIA graphics.
  • The Raider GE77 HX and GE67 HX feature displays with a refresh rate of 240Hz.

MSI just unveiled several new laptops for creators and gaming: the Titan GT77, Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67HX, Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX, and CreatorPro X17. All of the laptops run on 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and powerful NVIDIA graphics. The Titan, Raider, and Vector devices will come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, while the CreatorPro X17 will feature up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics.

The Raider GE77 HX and GE67 HX will feature the "world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display," according to MSI.

Based on their specs, the Raider, Vector, and Titan devices should compete with the best gaming laptops .

MSI markets the Titan GT77 as the "ultimate desktop replacement." It features Cherry MX Ultra Low switches. It also has Cooler Boost Titan technology to keep the laptop's temperature down. The 16-core Intel HX series processor inside supports up to 150W Maximum Turbo Power, which MSI claims will deliver double the performance of a last-gen CPU.

Taking things a step further, the Titan GT77 can reach 250W of combined power delivery to its CPU and GPU. At least on paper, the laptop should easily handle the best PC games .

Titan GT77
Processor Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX
OS Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
Display 17.3-inch UHD IPS
120Hz refresh rate
100% DCI-P3
Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
3x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
Memory Up to DDR5-4800, up to 128GB
Camera 720p HD with IR
Keyboard Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
Security Fingerprint reader
Connectivity Intel Killer Ethernet
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers
Audio combo jack
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
Mini DisplayPort
HDMI
Battery 99.9 Whr
Dimensions 15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91
Weight 6.82 lbs

The Raider GE77 HX and GE67 HX also run on 16-core Intel HX processors with up to 150W Maximum Turbo Power. The laptops have the aforementioned 240H OLED displays. Those screens promise a 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

MSI shared fewer details about its Vector lineup, though those laptops can also deliver 250W of power through MSI OverBoost.

The CreatorPro X17 is aimed at creative professionals. It pairs a 16-core Intel HX CPU with up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics.

CreatorPro X17
Processor Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX
OS Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
Display 17.3-inch UHD IPS
120Hz refresh rate
100% DCI-P3
Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX A5500
Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
3x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
Memory Up to DDR5-4800, up to 128GB
Camera 720p HD with IR
Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries
Security Fingerprint reader
Connectivity Intel Killer Ethernet
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers
Audio combo jack
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
Mini DisplayPort
HDMI
Battery 99.9 Whr
Dimensions 15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91
Weight 6.82 lbs

The Titan GT77 starts at $3,199 and ranges up to $4,949. The Raider GE67 HX and GE77 HX start at $2,499 and $2,599, respectively. MSI did not share pricing details for its other new laptops. The company did not share release dates for its new hardware. There is a webpage for the new laptop range that will presumably be updated with more information.

