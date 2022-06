WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is selling itself on name brand alone rather than a stacked card filled with must-see matches. Almost everything is a repeat of what has gone before, and several titles aren't on the line. Many of the biggest names are sitting this event out, too, and it seems to be another low-effort pay-per-view like WrestleMania Backlash.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO