Moore County, NC

Meet Moore People: Windell Jones

sandhillssentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Moore People is a series dedicated to the people we meet each day but do not really know; people who make Moore County a great place to live and work. Say “hello” to Windell Jones. When Windell Jones, 42, is not driving around Moore County with...

sandhillssentinel.com

The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County Country Cookoff returns on June 18

BLENHEIM– Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, South Carolina and across the United States will return to Blenheim on June 18 for the sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff. Gates will open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Real News Network

How organizers in rural North Carolina are bridging racial and class divides

In rural North Carolina, dog-whistle politics focused on scapegoating minorities for social and economic problems have long fueled racial resentment but have done little to address high poverty rates and rising inequality, says Alicia Walker-Patterson. This is why Walker-Patterson, deputy field director of Down Home North Carolina, works with other grassroots organizers to get residents in rural areas engaged in the political process and to show them that their voices matter. Since 2016, these progressive activists have organized areas like Alamance County and other parts of deep-red, rural North Carolina that have long been ignored by the Democratic Party. However, just going door to door and asking voters to support their cause doesn’t make much of a difference, and that is why Down Home relies on deep canvassing, a strategic approach to canvassing that draws on active listening and asking non-judgmental questions to spark deep, meaningful conversations.
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
City
Southern Pines, NC
County
Moore County, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Government
Moore County, NC
Government
WFMY NEWS2

The Triad experiences another violent weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary. Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back. Sunday morning, another person was shot in Winston-Salem, and...
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Tevin Campbell
wfmynews2.com

North Carolina man sentenced to die for torturing, killing teen daughter

MONROE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual violence. While specific acts are not discussed or described, reader discretion is advised. Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, has been sentenced to death less than three years after he tortured and killed his teenage daughter, Zaria Burgess, in Monroe, North Carolina.
MONROE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating deadly hit and run

A body was discovered on the side of the road near Chick-fil-A on Highway 15-501 and Murry Hill Road in Southern Pines on Saturday, June 4. Southern Pines Police Department responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. The man’s identity and what led to his death were not immediately...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

Community Policy