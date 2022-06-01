ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bhad Bhabie Buys $6 Million Florida Mansion With All Cash (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
 2 days ago
Bhad Bhabie just bought a 9,300 square foot $6 million mansion in Florida — and she bought it with all cash. The 19-year-old rapper is from Florida and splits her time between the sunshine state...

HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Trademarks Yeezus Amusement Parks Amid Latest Patent Filings

Kanye West is always in search of his next big idea. For a peek into what that might be, look no further than what he’s trademarking for future endeavors. Under his Mascotte Holdings imprint, attorney Josh Gerben uncovered 17 trademark filings made by Kanye on May 27 surrounding his Yeezus brand.
CELEBRITIES
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

