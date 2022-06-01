ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Initiative campaign submits signatures to disqualify Oregon state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout

By Victoria Antram
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sponsors of an Oregon ballot initiative to disqualify state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout submitted 183,942 unverified signatures. The initiative is a constitutional amendment that would exclude legislators from re-election following the end of their term if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission or...

www.kpvi.com

