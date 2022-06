According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Equine Herpesvirus has been confirmed in Clackamas County. ODA said the after exhibiting neurologic symptoms, the owners called a veterinarian to examine the animal and collect a sample for testing. The horse was later humanely euthanized. A California Laboratory confirmed EHV-1 on May 31st.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO