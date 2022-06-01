ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

5 Super Dope Spots To Smoke Weed In Idaho

By Cort
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREEZE! Police! No, no it's all chill, man. If I was the police, I'd have to tell you. I think. At least I saw that in a movie once. Anyways, I know what you're here for. You're trying to find the hook-up on dope spots to smoke a little weed in...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

5 Ways To Explore Scenic Idaho Without Leaving Your Couch

Summertime in Idaho. It's a beautiful sight to behold. Lush green and crisp air, it's a great place to be in the summer months. There is so much to do and so much to see, it can be hard to get to it all. It can be hard to get to any of it, actually. I mean, between taking the kids to their summer camps, driving around for their sports, and still finding time for date night, who has the time? Then, when you finally do have a night off, the last thing you want to do is get back in the car and go somewhere. No way. You want to plop down on the couch and relax on your phone or watching your shows. I certainly couldn't blame you, that's what I'd want to do.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

10 Celebrities Who Aren’t From Idaho But Seem Like They Could Be

While it's certainly not Los Angeles, Idaho is home to many celebrities. Some were born here, some moved here later on. The list of celebs and well-known names who are from the state of Idaho includes Taysom Hill, Aaron Paul, comedian Dan Cummins, Lillian Disney, Leighton Vander Esch, quarterback Jake Plummer, kicker AJ Feely, former Governor Sarah Palin, Bowe Bergdahl, and even Sacajawea is from Idaho!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

What’s Idaho? Every State Described In One Word

A picture can say 1,000 words. However, that's a lot of words. Why use 1,000 words when one word can do the trick? You can describe anything in one word. Good. Bad. Meh. See? That was easy. Sure, a little simple, but I'm just making a point. I decided to show the power of simplicity and describe every state in the United States of America in only one word. I know, there's so much more to your state than cane be summed in one word. Wrong. I'm going to prove it. It's like Kevin said in The Office, "why say lot word when few word do trick?" Well, Kevin, I'm going even simpler for you.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Google Reveals Which Word Idahoans Misspell The Most

Unless you really love spelling, you may not know much about spelling bee events, but it seems like everyone on the internet can remember the 2014 Spelling Bee. The internet sensation, Jacob, was tasked with spelling the word "Kabaragoya" and after being tasked with the word, exclaimed how excited he was because he knew how to spell it.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Favorite Eating Tour, Indulge Boise, is Back!

After a two year pandemic hiatus, Indulge Boise is excited to be back in action. "Savor the best of Idaho with a variety of tour experiences, dates and times in Boise, Eagle/Meridian, Sun Valley and McCall. Enjoy an exclusive tour of the city's culinary scene, while discovering the fascinating history, culture and architecture."
103.5 KISSFM

Adults Drown Every Year in Idaho’s 5 Most Dangerous Waters

Every year in the United States, there are an average of 11 deaths by drowning per day. It can happen in an instant, and it can happen to anyone. While drowning is typically more common among children (it is the leading cause of death for children), the rates are actually uncommonly high among adults in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Dope#Twin Falls
103.5 KISSFM

Utah Families Take Transgender Law To Court

Idaho was the first state in the nation to pass a law banning biological males from competing in female sports. The law was signed by Governor Little and has since become the model for states passing their version of the bill. Idaho's women's first law is currently being challenged in court after a lawsuit was filed against it. It is now in limbo, waiting for the appeal to be heard by a judge.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Baby Express: Once Upon a Time, Babies Traveled By Mail in Idaho

Decades before flying unaccompanied children and adolescents from place to place had evolved, parents of yesteryear adopted a most unconventional approach to carting their offspring around. It was shortly after the United States Postal Service began parcel deliveries that American parents would seize the wildly unbelievable opportunity. What could be...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

5 Tips To Avoid Wasps In Idaho This Summer

I have many fears. The long list includes: heights, the dark, tornadoes, rejection, and most of all...bees. Well, to be more specific, wasps. The way their dangly legs hover while they fly is very scary to me. I shutter thinking about them. I realize bees have a job in nature to pollinize our plants, which then helps in many ways. However, wasps aren't really pollinators. So, is there something we can do about getting rid of them and their dangly legs?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
103.5 KISSFM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho College Football Coach Charged With Murder

An Idaho college football coach has been charged with murder, according to multiple media sources. In response to the coach being charged in the case, Idaho State University has placed Davonte' Neal on administrative leave, reports CBS Sports. Idaho State is also pursuing the termination of Neal's contract with the school.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

“Weird Al” Yankovic Name Drops Idaho In This Song

He's parodied everyone from Madonna to Green Day to Michael Jackson (twice), but did you know "Weird Al" Yankovic actually mentions Idaho by name in one of his songs?. 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' has everyone feeling weirded out and excited to learn more about the master of musical comedy. It's coming out this fall, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Have You Made a Trip to Idaho’s See Idaho’s Top Natural Wonder?

It’s been three long years since we’ve been there and we’re itching to get back!. The unofficial start of summer is upon us and maybe you haven’t locked down where you’d like to go on vacation yet. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a full blown vacation. You could burn a PTO day, pack the family up on a Friday and hit the road for a long weekend somewhere beautiful in Idaho!
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy