Texas among top schools for the nation's No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas is still in good standing with one of the top defensive prospects in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.

According to Inside Texas, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has narrowed his recruitment to five schools. Hill has official visits lined up with Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, USC and Texas A&M.

The Denton, Texas, native is the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He is also rated the No. 2 overall prospect in the state.

In 2021, Hill earned Texas District 5-5A-I co-MVP honors as a junior and was named a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American. He compiled 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions for Denton Ryan High School last season.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound freak athlete is one of Texas’ priority targets for the 2023 cycle, and the Longhorns will certainly have to put their best foot forward when Hill arrives to Austin for his official visit in June.

