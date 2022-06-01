ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star DL Avion Carter locks in official visit with Texas

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The summer official visits continue to roll in for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff.

Four-star defensive lineman Avion Carter is the next player to lock in an official visit date with the Longhorns. On3’s Gerry Hamilton reports Carter is set to make it to campus on June 24, joining an impressive group of visitors ready to see Austin during the month of June.

The Amarillo native ranks as the No. 16 player in the state of Texas and No. 88 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 cycle. Carter’s top four schools include Texas, TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Carter has a knack for creating havoc in opposing teams’ backfields. He racked up 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks on the way to being named Defensive Player of the Year his junior season.

