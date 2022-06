Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers caused an uproar across the music landscape, as the long-awaited album from the Compton-based rapper addressed a litany of topics both controversial and personal. One of the most polarizing songs from the album’s tracklist came from the Alchemist-produced “We Cry Together” featuring Taylour Paige. The fan-favorite relationship epic tackles an emotionally abusive romance and how the cyclical nature of trauma exists within. However, Kendrick Lamar has even grander plans for the critically acclaimed performance, as the song will receive the short film treatment.More from...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO