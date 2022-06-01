KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

“Gotta go — formula,” Mia Cathey shouted at her husband as she rushed out the door one night at 9 p.m. Cathey was off to buy two cans of the high calorie, hypoallergenic formula her 4-month-old baby needs to survive. The previous two weeks, she had been unable to find a single can of the formula anywhere in her hometown of Blue Springs, Missouri, and she was down to her last can.

