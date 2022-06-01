ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

jcpost.com

Comments / 3

Dean Parr
4d ago

Tell us the number of flu case's in Kansas then how many deaths from the flu!!! Then compare the 🇨🇳 flu with the flu & they equal the same!!!

Reply
2
Related
Kansas Reflector

Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism

By any measure, the Kansas Legislature has a problem with right-wing extremism. Sen. Mark Steffen, a Hutchinson physician, introduced legislation that would give him an exemption for prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients. Sen. Mike Thompson shared in the viral skepticism, while also agitating against wind power. And Rep. Cheryl Helmer spewed a torrent of lies […] The post Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Weed Advocates Claim Guv Kelly Just Blowing Smoke

Cannabis progress isn't moving fast enough and federal legislation is the only thing that will likely provide a reliable solution. Still, the complaints from stoners are worth a glimpse and their starting to resonate amongst more voters who don't understand the legal prohibition that doesn't represent the reality on local streets -- This facet of the drug war was lost a long time ago . . .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kelly proclaims June Kansas Dairy Month at Thomas Co. farm

REXFORD — Gov. Laura Kelly today toured family-owned and -operated McCarty Family Farms in northwest Kansas to proclaim the month of June Kansas Dairy Month. The governor was joined by the Kansas Department of Agriculture and other agriculture community members. "Kansas has one of the fastest-growing dairy industries in...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

$50 million in COVID relief will assist small businesses in Kansas

TOPEKA –Surrounded by small business leaders in downtown Topeka, Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which will invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release from her office. More information about HB 2136 can be found...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future. Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year,...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

When to expect nonresident deer draw results in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced the date to expect the results of the nonresident deer draw on Friday. Results for deer permits for the 2022-2023 seasons have historically been released in the first week of June. However, the KDWP says that for 2022 applicants can expect results in […]
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

During baby formula shortage, Kansas Citians come together 'to survive as a community'

“Gotta go — formula,” Mia Cathey shouted at her husband as she rushed out the door one night at 9 p.m. Cathey was off to buy two cans of the high calorie, hypoallergenic formula her 4-month-old baby needs to survive. The previous two weeks, she had been unable to find a single can of the formula anywhere in her hometown of Blue Springs, Missouri, and she was down to her last can.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kdhe
kfdi.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County report more new COVID-19 cases

Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WIBW

Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann says a new rule proposed by the SEC could have huge negative implications for Kansas farmers and ranchers. U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined 117 of his colleagues to send a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission which expressed concerns with a new proposed rule that would negatively impact agricultural producers.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas total tax collections in May exceed $900 million

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that total tax collections for May were $910.1 million – $239.5 million, or 35.7%, higher than the estimate for the month. “Our tax collection receipts continue to show the state’s fiscal health and the work my Administration has done to ensure...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without a license on Saturday and Sunday. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas - when anyone can fish on any public waters without a license. It said the free weekend provides the perfect chance to introduce someone to the joys of angling - like a try-before-you-buy opportunity.
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy