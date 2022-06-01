ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

 5 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

Kansas Reflector

Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism

By any measure, the Kansas Legislature has a problem with right-wing extremism. Sen. Mark Steffen, a Hutchinson physician, introduced legislation that would give him an exemption for prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients. Sen. Mike Thompson shared in the viral skepticism, while also agitating against wind power. And Rep. Cheryl Helmer spewed a torrent of lies […] The post Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Weed Advocates Claim Guv Kelly Just Blowing Smoke

Cannabis progress isn't moving fast enough and federal legislation is the only thing that will likely provide a reliable solution. Still, the complaints from stoners are worth a glimpse and their starting to resonate amongst more voters who don't understand the legal prohibition that doesn't represent the reality on local streets -- This facet of the drug war was lost a long time ago . . .
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KWCH.com

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future. Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year,...
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KSNT News

When to expect nonresident deer draw results in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced the date to expect the results of the nonresident deer draw on Friday. Results for deer permits for the 2022-2023 seasons have historically been released in the first week of June. However, the KDWP says that for 2022 applicants can expect results in […]
kcur.org

During baby formula shortage, Kansas Citians come together 'to survive as a community'

“Gotta go — formula,” Mia Cathey shouted at her husband as she rushed out the door one night at 9 p.m. Cathey was off to buy two cans of the high calorie, hypoallergenic formula her 4-month-old baby needs to survive. The previous two weeks, she had been unable to find a single can of the formula anywhere in her hometown of Blue Springs, Missouri, and she was down to her last can.
KSNT News

Red-flag laws, background checks part of push to tighten Kansas gun laws

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Democrats across the country are calling for gun reform, including lawmakers in Kansas. Representative JoElla Hoye, a democrat from Lenexa and a former Moms Demand Action chapter leader, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Friday that she plans to work over the summer to get legislation ready for next session. “We have […]
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Little Apple Post

Wamego student appointed to U.S. Naval Acacdemy

After receiving nominations from the Office of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., a dozen Kansas high school seniors have been offered appointments to attend one of the U.S. Military Service Academies. “As a U.S. Senator, one of my greatest honors is helping students realize their dreams of serving in the...
Great Bend Post

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
classiccountry1070.com

The State Library of Kansas Announces the 2022 Kansas Notable Books

This year’s list of Kansas Notable Books continues the tradition of celebrating the stories and culture of Kansas. “The 2022 Kansas Notable Books list recognizes 15 books written by Kansans or about Kansas,” said Ray Walling, Acting State Librarian. “Through their work, the authors take readers on a journey through the wetlands of the Cheyenne Bottoms to the baseball fields of the Kansas City Monarchs. Readers can be transported back in time to the 1887 election in Argonia or to the epic battle of twin sisters enabled with superpowers facing a sinister force. This year’s titles include something for everyone. I hope all Kansans will visit their local public library to check out these wonderful titles.”
WIBW

Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann says a new rule proposed by the SEC could have huge negative implications for Kansas farmers and ranchers. U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined 117 of his colleagues to send a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission which expressed concerns with a new proposed rule that would negatively impact agricultural producers.
WIBW

Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without a license on Saturday and Sunday. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas - when anyone can fish on any public waters without a license. It said the free weekend provides the perfect chance to introduce someone to the joys of angling - like a try-before-you-buy opportunity.
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

