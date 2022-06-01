ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Police seek witnesses to deadly wrong-way crash in Haddam

By Connecticut Public Radio
 5 days ago

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Police said Wednesday they’re hoping to find witnesses to a wrong-way crash that killed two people in south-central Connecticut. Patricia Tucker of...

Lawmaker's trial delayed, jury dismissed amid video dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They're accused of covering up campaign violations committed at a 2018 party as they sought nearly $180,000 in public campaign funds. Bradley and Martinez deny the charges. A federal judge dismissed the jury Thursday in response to federal prosecutors saying they are going to appeal his ruling that barred video of the party from being used in the case.
Baby formula ‘drop and swap’ events in Hartford and Southington aim to help during national shortage

A national baby formula shortage continues to affect Connecticut parents and families. While the federal government coordinates imports from overseas and boosts manufacturing here in the U.S., local communities are finding ways to help each other out. Several formula “drop and swap” events are taking place this weekend. Any residents...
‘We are furious’: Connecticut gun violence prevention advocates urge federal action

This year’s National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place as families and communities around the country reckon with a fresh series of fatal mass shootings. While Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, they only extend to the state’s borders. Prevention advocates, health care providers and gun violence survivors marked Friday’s awareness day by calling for a stronger federal response to reducing gun violence nationwide.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

