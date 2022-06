The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house this week for the public to learn more about the Highway 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kasota Community Center, 200 N Webster St. MnDOT staff will be available to provide information about the project, including the roadway improvements and a potential future DNR trail. No formal presentation is planned, so attendees are welcome to arrive any time.

MANKATO, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO