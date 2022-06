RALEIGH – With some 50,000 open IT jobs across all sectors of North Carolina’s economy, employers are seeking to add workers to their teams. There are already 20 employers, with the possibility of more joining this week, with IT roles open across the state that will participate in a virtual job expo hosted by the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, on Wednesday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO