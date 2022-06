I enjoyed reading the front page of my Tuesday newspaper. The story sharing the fantastic example of good citizenship by the teacher and students at St. John’s second grade was heartwarming. Then I continued to the report on efforts at the DA’s office regarding criminal justice reform. After a career of working with people with mental health and various other disabilities/disadvantages, it was good to hear that an attempt is actually underway to help these folks “make it” in life rather than paying $30,000 a year to house them in jail/prison, from which most are eventually released in the same (or worse) shape than they entered. We are going to spend the funds anyway; this has an opportunity for positive outcomes in both directions so long as good vetting occurs and it doesn’t become just a tool to deal with jail overcrowding.

2 DAYS AGO