Las Vegas warm-up: Suns face Lakers in preseason at T-Mobile Arena

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 5 days ago
The Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for one of their preseason games before the 2022-23 season. Phoenix has not yet revealed its preseason schedule,...

