Las Vegas warm-up: Suns face Lakers in preseason at T-Mobile Arena

The Lakers will formally introduce the newly-hired Darvin Ham as their head coach at a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center Monday afternoon. Ham, most recently a member of the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff, where he helped lead the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship, returns to the Lakers coaching staff after spending time as an assistant coach under Mike Brown from 2011 to 2013. This will be his first head coaching gig in the NBA, after acting as an assistant coach with the Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Bucks since 2011, both under Mike Budenholzer's tutelage. He also coached in the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO