Lizzo showed off her boyfriend to the world over the weekend, when she attended the screening of her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and took him as her date. The "Good as Hell" singer wore a hot pink Valentino look, which included a minidress, tights that went over her platform heels, and opera gloves. To complement her bright monochrome look, boyfriend Myke Wright wore an all-black ensemble, consisting of a pinstriped suit over a turtleneck with matching shoes.

