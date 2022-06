LANSING, Mich. (TND) — Planned Parenthood is in the process of rolling out gender-affirming hormone therapy across the state of Michigan. Currently, only two heath center locations of Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) are offering the service, one in Lansing and one in Marquette, but the plan is to have the therapy available at locations statewide by the end of 2022.

