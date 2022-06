Click here to read the full article. Cinematographer George Steel laid out a color map for Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor,” the HBO movie based on a true story that follows Harry Haft (Ben Foster), an Auschwitz survivor who is forced by the Nazis to box other prisoners. In 1953, he made headlines going up against Rocky Marciano. To tell the story, the film traced three different time periods. “We shot the camps in black and white,” Steel says. “The post-war world was shot in a desaturated color palette with more color returning to the image as we reach the ’60s.” The most challenging...

