Reassure Our Children? Not Easy

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Owner of Hugs Café and Greenhouse, Ruth Thompson's vision has created a recipe for success for the adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who work there.The non-profit located in downtown McKinney has provided meaningful training and competitively-paid employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2015."Once they age of out of high school at the age of 21, there's very few opportunities for them. It kept resonating with me... We had to do something," said Thompson.She created an environment that embraced what each adult with disabilities could do, not what they couldn't do. Things like...

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 7 MINUTES AGO