ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy Launch 2022 Tour in Grand Rapids: Set List

By Matthew Wilkening
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy kicked off their Summer 2022 Live and UnZoomed tour last night in Grand Rapids, Mich. You can see the full set list for all three acts below. The Live and Unzoomed tour visits the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, tonight and is currently scheduled...

wfgr.com

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 WFGR

Nick Swardson is coming to Grand Rapids!

Comedian Nick Swardson announced his Make Joke From Face tour today! Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off in Atlantic City on June 10th making stops across the U.S. making a stop in Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 8th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. About Nick Swardson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Rosa Parks Circle Downtown Grand Rapids FINALLY Reopens

For more than a year, Rosa Parks Circle was closed while undergoing $3 million in renovations. The downtown Grand Rapids landmark and gathering place is FINALLY back open. The original plan was to reopen Rosa Parks Circle in September 2021 in time for ArtPrize... and well, ArtPrize came and went. And then, the goal was to open in time for the winter ice skating season... and that didn't happen either.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
98.7 WFGR

A Look Back at the Record Breaking Grand Rapids LipDub

We've all seen it...The Grand Rapids LipDub video. It's been 11 years since it was produced by Rob Bliss. Do you know the story behind the LipDub?. It all started with a magazine article in Newsweek. The story called Grand Rapids, MI a "dying city". Rob Bliss, Creo Productions, and a big group of people strongly disagreed with that description of the city back in 2011. They decided to create a video that "encompasses the passion and energy we all feel is growing exponentially, in this great city." The entire video cost $40,000 to produce and was funded entirely by the generosity of local sponsors.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Man#The Grand Illusion#Styx#Loverboy Launch 2022#Unzoomed#Live#The Blossom Music Center#R E O#T W O
98.7 WFGR

Where to Watch Free Outdoor Movies in Grand Rapids This Summer

Looking for something fun to do outdoors this summer? And free is never a bad thing, right? Well, there are a bunch of movies you can watch outside in Grand Rapids this summer, with the the kiddos, for date night, or guys/ girls night out - for free!. Grand Rapids...
98.7 WFGR

How To Get Your Child A Free Helmet This Weekend In Grand Rapids

One of my proudest moments as a kid was taking off my training wheels and riding my bike without the help of mom and dad. Like many kids, I got a little too confident and proceeded to flip over my handlebars. Thankfully I had a helmet that protected me from any serious injury to my head. There is an event in Grand Rapids this weekend that wants to help put Lids On Kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Body Found Along The White Pine Trail

One of Michigan's premier biking and hiking trails was darkened by a gruesome discovery early Friday. So far, the only details we know is that the body was discovered by Big Rapids Public Safety officers on the popular nature trail at 1:30am Friday morning, June 3. The body was described as being an "unidentified white woman", but no age range was given.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
98.7 WFGR

New Vietnamese Restaurant Now Open Downtown Grand Rapids

Looking for a new spot to grab lunch or dinner downtown Grand Rapids? A new Vietnamese restaurant is now open on Monroe Center!. Monsoon Vietnamese Cuisine Opens Downtown Grand Rapids. Back in February we told you about a few new businesses opening up in the hotel district downtown GR, including...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Viral Video: 12 Year Old Michigan Boy Fires Shot During Robbery

The boy fired the warning shot to get the clerk to take him seriously. The incident occurred last week in Hartford, which is about 40 minutes west of Kalamazoo along I-94. The boy approached the clerk wielding a handgun, and when she asked if he was serious, the young man fired a round into the ceiling to show he was indeed very serious. The clerk, alertly handed over a bag of cash without incident, while the boy realized his gun had jammed and began to try and free a round from the chamber.
HARTFORD, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Fireworks In My ‘Hood Came From The Least Likely Place

The isn't my first rodeo in the Creston neighborhood. I know that every summer weekend fireworks will be heard. I just didn't expect them to come from this place. I'm heading onto my ninth year living in Creston, and it's been the same every summer. You first hear fireworks the week of Memorial Day, and they will be lit off every weekend until Labor Day. That's just the way it is.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy