Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season begins with area of potential development in Gulf

By Amanda Holly
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gctG6_0fx9K8gI00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is now officially underway, and there’s already an area of potential development to keep an eye on in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins every year on June 1. This year marked the first time in seven years that tropical development did not occur in the Atlantic before June 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaXsm_0fx9K8gI00

However, the National Hurricane Center is tracking possible development in the southern Gulf of Mexico and says a tropical depression or storm is likely to form by the end of the week.

What we’re tracking

The area of possible development being monitored is leftover shower and thunderstorm activity from Hurricane Agatha, a storm in the Pacific. The system developed in the Pacific and moved onshore in Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday .

The mountainous terrain of Mexico shredded Hurricane Agatha apart but the tropical moisture has moved into the Bay of Campeche, the Caribbean Sea and over the Yucatan Peninsula, and is expected to re-strengthen.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRx7s_0fx9K8gI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z03J_0fx9K8gI00

Forecast models show a good chance that the showers and storms re-organize into a new tropical system by the end of the week as the moisture continues to move northeast toward Florida and Cuba. While it is not forecast to be a well-organized system with strong winds, it could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the state Friday into Saturday.

2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm

Confidence in the forecast will increase Thursday after the disturbance organizes a little more. Currently, the forecast models are having a tough time predicting where the center of the disturbance will organize.

The farther north it develops, the farther north the rain will spread. The European model suggests the rain will be heaviest along and south of I-4. The American model (GFS) suggests the heaviest rain will stay in south Florida, over the Everglades and Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNRhx_0fx9K8gI00

If the remnants redevelop and wind speeds reach at least 39 mph, it would be the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and would be given the name Alex. For now, the NHC is calling the area Invest 91L. Forecasters give it a 70% chance of developing in the next two days and an 80% chance of developing in the next five days.

The NHC is also monitoring a weak disturbance near the Bahamas but says further development of this area is unlikely. They give it just a 10% chance of developing within the next two and five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgw70_0fx9K8gI00

Start of hurricane season

It is not uncommon to track a weak disturbance or two this early in the season. The Gulf of Mexico, western Caribbean and western Atlantic are hot spots for development in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1p3T_0fx9K8gI00

On average, however, 61% of all named storms develop in August and September, with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. October sees a fair share of storms as well with activity winding down in November.

La Niña produces 3 times more hurricanes than El Niño, Max Defender 8 analysis finds

The strongest storms are typically in the middle of hurricane season as well, with water temperatures being at their warmest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TjZ5_0fx9K8gI00

This year, both NOAA and Colorado State University are forecasting an above-average hurricane season. This would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic, according to NOAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vD7la_0fx9K8gI00

One of the reasons another above-average year is expected is the continuation of La Niña. La Niña leads to favorable conditions for tropical development in the Atlantic ocean with weaker upper-level winds. This allows tropical systems to organize.

2022 hurricane season names

Any tropical disturbance that organizes with maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph will get a name. The first name on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane name list is Alex. Alex is followed by Bonnie, then Colin and Danielle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fnjlb_0fx9K8gI00

Tracking the Tropics

Tracking the Tropics streams every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET throughout hurricane season, or whenever there’s an active system to track. Meteorologists and weather experts from across the country will join each week to answer viewer questions live.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

