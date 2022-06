Click here to read the full article. All Of Us Are Dead will be coming back to life for another go-round. Netflix has renewed the hit Korean drama series for a second season. The pickup was announced Monday on Day 1 of Netflix’s Geeked Week. You can watch the cast video above. The zombie YA series rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release on Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list, riding on the coattails of Squid Game, which rose to No. 1 on day four of its release. After its premiere, All Of Us Are Dead shot straight...

