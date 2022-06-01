ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield man charged in connection with deadly shooting

 5 days ago

UPDATE (3:30PM 06/01/22) —

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced that Demaro Brownlee has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Brownlee’s bond was set at $2 million. He is expected to be in court on June 2 at 11 a.m. for arraignment.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man was recently arrested in an investigation of a deadly shooting.

On May 24, detectives from the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayvon Watson, which occurred in an area on East Laurel Street.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Demaro Brownlee of Springfield. With the assistance of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, an arrest warrant was issued for Brownlee.

On Tuesday, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and arrest Brownlee in the East St. Louis area.

He is facing charges of first degree murder (three counts), aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

