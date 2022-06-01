ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You Might Be Related But Your Opinions Are Hated

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen on Gutfeld!, Co-Host of Outnumbered, Emily Compagno, Co-Host of The Clay Travis and Buck...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kat Timpf: Is Love At First Sight Real?

Kat Timpf, Fox News Contributor, Co-Host of Gutfeld! & co-host of the Tyrus & Timpf podcast joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss a wide variety of issues including if love at first sight is a real theory. Kat had this to say,. “No disagree. Okay. I think love at...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Tyrus#Actor#Co Host Of Outnumbered
Fox News

Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan on boos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

TV personality Sharon Osbourne said she feels sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been separated from the royal family and received a smattering of boos Friday during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Osbourne discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during Fox News' special coverage with Piers Morgan, Ainsley Earhardt and Martha MacCallum.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Fox News

Celebs react to Depp-Heard verdict

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard Wednesday with a jury awarding the actor $15 million following a seven-week trial that included shocking allegations of abuse from the plaintiff and defendant. Millions watched the trial on television, via social media and through numerous channels, gaining...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Billy Bush: The Public, Especially Women Said You Cannot Do What Amber Heard Did To Johnny Depp

Billy Bush joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the jury verdict awarding Johnny Depp 10 million dollars in his libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Bush feels that this case resonated with many in the public, especially women, who said you cannot do what Heard did to Depp or to a human being. Bush says the jury didn’t just rule against Amber Heard, they said she is maliciously lying to promote her and her career. Bush believes the jury could not have been more definitive in their verdict because there was no hemming or hawing, there was only three days of deliberation. When asked if he thinks there will be movie offers for Depp and Heard, Bush says there is word that Tim Burton, who Depp has a long relationship with, will cast him in Beetlejuice 2. For Heard, Bush says she has deals on two movies, one she plays a psychiatrist in the 1890’s and another about a serial killer. Bush believes Heard’s biggest problem is the petition with nearly 5 million signatures to have her removed completely from Aquaman 2.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

755K+
Followers
159K+
Post
632M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy