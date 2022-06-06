ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to complete Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges

By Will Sawyer
 7 hours ago

Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges are part of the new Iron Banner PvP activity revamp, and you can find out about them on the Crucible page of the Destinations screen. You’ll need to complete one for the new ‘Forging Iron’ quest for Season of the Haunted, but there are four to complete, each awarding Pinnacle gear and Iron Banner Rank boosts. Here’s what you need to know about finding the Iron Banner daily challenges in Destiny 2 and how to complete them in the new Rift mode to make Lord Saladin – or rather Valus Forge – proud.

How to find Destiny 2 Iron Banner daily challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fziK5_0fx9FkTo00

(Image: © Bungie)

You can find out what your current Iron Banner daily challenge is by opening the Destinations page, selecting The Crucible, and then hovering your cursor over the Iron Banner activity node. This’ll bring up the information box, sharing all the details on the challenges at the bottom.

Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 builds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kic5m_0fx9FkTo00

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you're looking for new Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 builds for PvE, check out our guide

To get more Iron Banner daily challenges, you’ll automatically receive a new one at the daily reset for the first four days of Iron Banner – that’s Tuesday to Friday. Confusingly, they are marked as ‘Weekly’ challenges and don’t expire until the end of the Iron Banner event, so you can actually wait until the daily reset on Friday and you’ll have all four challenges ready to complete.

For the current Iron Banner event, you must complete an increasing number of Iron Banner matches, and progress carries over from each challenge, so you’ll need to complete 18 matches in total:

  1. Complete 3 Iron Banner matches using a Solar or Void Subclass
  2. Complete 7 Iron Banner matches using a Solar or Void Subclass
  3. Complete 12 Iron Banner matches using a Solar or Void Subclass
  4. Complete 18 Iron Banner matches using a Solar or Void Subclass

It's also important to note that these Iron Banner daily challenges, their rewards, and the Forging Iron quest are character-based, not account-based. That means completing a challenge on one character will not complete it on your other characters, so you’ll have to do it again, but you’ll still get Pinnacle rewards and more for doing so. We don’t yet know if the daily challenge objectives will change between events, but hopefully they will.

Iron Banner daily challenge rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7rbV_0fx9FkTo00

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you’ve completed a daily challenge, which you will need to do as part of the new Forging Iron introduction quest for Iron Banner, you’ll get your rewards: a Pinnacle Iron Banner loot drop, which will help you reach this season’s power cap of 1560, and a 100% boost to your Iron Banner Rank gains. Each challenge awards this boost and there will be four daily challenges per character, per Iron Banner event, so completing them all will massively increase your rank gains. Be sure to check in with Saladin at the Tower to collect rewards and Iron Banner Engrams as you rank up too – you can get the reprised Wizened Rebuke Fusion Rifle and Hero’s Burden Submachine Gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRkyF_0fx9FkTo00

(Image credit: Bungie)

Increase your Iron Banner Rank gains further by using up to 5 pieces of Iron Banner gear – that’s any Iron Banner weapon or piece of armor – and using any Iron Banner emblem. The armor can also be the item itself or as an ornament. If you wear a piece of Iron Banner armor with a different Iron Banner ornament on top, this counts as two pieces of gear, so you won’t need to wear a full set of armor to get the maximum rank boost.

Season of the Haunted has only recently started and it’s brought back the Leviathan ship as a patrol space as well as this Iron Banner update. You can participate in the new Nightmare Containment aboard the Derelict Leviathan and explore all its nooks and crannies for Destiny 2 Calus Bobbleheads , or plunder chests with Destiny 2 Opulent Keys .

Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 weekly reset | Destiny 2 tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Gambit tips | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Best Destiny 2 Exotics | Destiny 2 Prime Engrams | Destiny 2 Adept mods | Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | Destiny 2 how to beat Savathun on Legendary difficulty | Destiny 2 Altars of Reflection puzzle | Destiny 2 faction chests for Trust Goes Both Ways | Destiny 2 Preservation mission | Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge | Destiny 2 Base Information challenge | Destiny 2 Defenses Down challenge | Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge

Comments / 0

